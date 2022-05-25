Atos launches Nimbix Supercomputing Suite

Building on recent Nimbix acquisition, suite delivers industry-first federated supercomputing services, adds dedicated Atos BullSequana as-a-service offerings

PARIS and IRVING, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today launches Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, a set of flexible and secure high-performance computing (HPC) solutions available in an as-a-service model. Atos' Nimbix Supercomputing Suite includes two new offerings including industry-first federated supercomputing-as-a-service and dedicated bare metal services, providing customers with added agility for their compute-intensive workloads and expanded consumption models.

As industry analysts have predicted, HPC in cloud computing will continue to grow at double-digit rates through 20251. With the launch of Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, Atos provides customers around the world with one of the broadest HPC and supercomputing portfolios, from hardware to bare metal-as-a-service to the democratization of advanced computing in the cloud and across public and private data centers.

Industry's First Federated Supercomputing-as-a-Service

The new suite offers the industry's first federated supercomputing-as-a-service, Nimbix Federated, a novel approach for the federation of large-scale machines and clouds along with managed services to enable collaborative scientific computing. For the first time, both public and private infrastructure operators will be able to leverage each other's resources. This Federated as-a-service offer provides a unified service console to manage all compute zones and regions in a public or private supercomputing ecosystem.

Nimbix Dedicated Supercomputing

Established in the marketplace is the Atos BullSequana X series of HPC servers that are designed to provide maximum flexibility and efficiency covering the widest possible spectrum of applications. Delivered through the newly launched suite, Atos offers HPC bare metal-as-a-service (BMaaS) to complement its line of hardware and providing customers the full experience of dedicated infrastructure and services with on-demand scalability, convenience, and agility.

"With the launch of Atos' Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, we continue to firmly reinforce our global leadership in high performance computing, taking on the performance and cost-effective advantages enterprises are seeking for their data-driven environments. Also, thanks to our longstanding expertise in multi-, hybrid cloud built into our newly launched offerings, customers can integrate their HPC workflows in the most comprehensive as-a-Service portfolio in the industry; including seamless integration with any hyperscale CSPs," said Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP, Head of HPC AI & Quantum, Atos.

Additionally, the suite continues to enable Atos customers to derive value from data with powerful analytics and machine learning inference capabilities, also allowing access to the latest GPU, CPU, IPU, FPGA, and Quantum technology.

The new supercomputing suite will offer on-demand, elastic pay-as-you-go consumption models or reserved capacity in dozens of regions around the world. Customers can continue to access the Nimbix Cloud as a pay-per-use model or through federated or dedicated supercomputing services.

"This is an exciting announcement, bringing the breadth of Nimbix service offerings to the full range of Atos solutions. Cloud continues to grow across all of enterprise computing, but especially in HPC and AI, the primary goal is still reaching new insights. The range of Nimbix Supercomputing Suite allows organizations to choose the type of cloud-immersed deployment that makes the most sense, depending on the workflow, whether it's utility computing on-demand, federating workloads across multiple clouds, or simply converting on-premises systems to cloud models of accounting and operations. This is a trend we've definitely got our eyes on going forward, and Atos' complete range of services should get a lot of attention," said Addison Snell, CEO, Intersect360.

ISC 2022

Atos is a platinum sponsor at ISC High Performance 2022, the international conference for HPC, machine learning and data analytics taking place in Hamburg, Germany, May 29 through June 1. Come discover Atos portfolio and meet its experts at booth #D409. In addition, Atos Global Head of Solution Marketing and Portfolio of HPC and Quantum Eric Eppe will present a session on harnessing exascale with AI-augmented hybrid computing on June 1 at 2pm.

For more information on Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, visit atos.net/Nimbix.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1Source: Intersect360 Research forecasts cloud computing will continue to grow at double-digit rates through 2025.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atos-launches-nimbix-supercomputing-suite-301554703.html

SOURCE Atos