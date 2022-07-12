Press Release

Atos Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Atos positioned as a Leader for the second year in a row

Paris, France – July 12, 2022 - Atos today announces that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data center Outsourcing (DCO) and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services (HIMS), Worldwide. This is the second time Atos is positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DCO and HIMS, Worldwide and recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Gartner defines DCO and HIMS as the ability to deliver managed services for hosted and private cloud infrastructure, public cloud and edge environments and traditional data center environments. Gartner assessed 19 global providers in its report.

"We are very proud to be recognized a Leader for the second year in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DCO and HIMS, worldwide. We think that this positioning demonstrates that we have invested in the right comprehensive set of services and the development of our people’s skills to effectively support our clients run various workloads on different clouds, thereby meeting their expectations for business-outcome-based, automated, sovereign and secure cloud services” said Nourdine Bihmane, Deputy CEO and Head of Tech Foundations Business line, Atos.

To find out more about Atos’ full suite of cloud services, visit https://atos.net/en/solutions/cloud-solutions

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-dco-and-hims

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide, DD Mishra, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Claudio Da Rold, Biswajit Maity,14th June 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Atos



Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

