Atos receives an MSCI ESG rating of 'AAA'

Paris (France), October 6, 2022 – Atos announces that it has been awarded the highest rating available to an organization (the AAA rating) in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating 2022, ranking it among the top 7% of companies in the "Software and Service” industryi with a good performance in Sustainability measured through the Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions.

Atos has held a leader position since 2017 and with this result, it demonstrates its continuous improvement and commitment to sustainability and its excellence in ESG practices. MSCI’s analysts recognize Atos’ industry-leading strong management practices to address carbon emissions, including its targets to reduce its carbon emissions. These targets are aligned with latest STBi targets and aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2039 at the latest.

It also highlights Atos’ leadership in clean technology initiatives with its solutions to facilitate customers' decarbonization capabilities through it’s A to Zero portfolio of digital platforms and advisory services.

Additionally, the MSCI´s analysts remark a stabilized and reinforced governance at Atos and recognizes diversity amongst the Board of Directors, which is made up of more than 50% women as of August this year. This strengthened governance supports the successful execution of Atos’ strategic transformation project in order to create value for all its stakeholders.

MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. The MSCI research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc.

"We are really proud to receive this triple A assessment which confirms Atos’ continued commitment to a sustainable future for all, as expressed by our statement of purpose and our ambitious climate targets.” comments Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President at Atos: "As a leading company in digital transformation, we are committed to reducing our own carbon footprint and also enabling our clients to take action to reduce their own emissions through our portfolio of innovative digital solutions.”

Atos has a leading position in the IT sector in the DJSI index, a Platinum Award from EcoVadis, a Prime status in the ESG assessment carried out by ISS and an ‘A’ rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

i 143 "Software and Services” companies from the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) were assessed based on ESG criteria. The MSCI ACWI is designed to represent performance of the full opportunity set of large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed and 24 emerging markets. As of May 2022, it covers more than 2,933 constituents across 11 sectors and approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each market. The index is built using MSCI’s Global Investable Market Index (GIMI) methodology, which is designed to take into account variations reflecting conditions across regions, market cap sizes, sectors, style segments and combinations.

