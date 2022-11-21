Press Release

Atos signs major contract with Siemens IT to drive its digital transformation roadmap

Paris, France – November 21, 2022 – Siemens awarded a new major contract to Atos to deliver SIAM services and accelerate Siemens’ journey to digital excellence.

Working in partnership with Siemens and collaborating with a multi-sourced business ecosystem, Atos will deliver next generation Integration and Orchestration driven services through its Atos SIO Bridge solution. This will support Siemens strategic initiative to change the way Siemens operates and manages its IT services. Siemens and Atos will together evolve into a partnership that is continually learning, improving, and innovating for its customers and employees.

This is the largest manufacturing integration win for the Atos Bridge SIO/SIAM operating model which will align Siemens to best practices and a core set of principles and drivers whilst also delivering flexibility, innovation, and efficiency. As part of this contract, Atos has insourced a significant number of experts from Siemens.

"To drive Siemens’ digital transformation with the support of a business-enabler such as Atos, we must be able to leverage the strength of all parties within our ecosystem. Atos’ unique combination of end-to-end integration and orchestration services will further help implement collaborative innovation, allowing more flexible and more fluid interaction and participation” said Hanna Henning, Siemens CIO.

"We are proud that Siemens has selected our AI-driven Integration and Orchestration solutions. With the support of the significant amount of IT experts who are joining us, Atos will enable Siemens IT to capitalize on an innovative IT ecosystem to drive its digital transformation” said Rakesh Khanna, Head of Digital, Atos.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

