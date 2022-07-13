Atos strengthens its governance to deliver on its strategic project

Paris, July 13, 2022 - Atos announces today that the Group is strengthening its governance to ensure the successful execution of its operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project in order to create value for all its stakeholders, in particular its customers, employees and shareholders:

1. At the level of the management team





Following the announcement of Rodolphe Belmer’s departure on June 14, the Board of Directors has decided to put in place a new management team as of today. It is responsible for implementing the Group’s operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project. Rodolphe Belmer leaves his position at Atos upon the announcement.

This management team will be composed of:

Nourdine Bihmane , Group CEO (effective immediately) and co-CEO in charge of the Tech Foundations business, operational performance improvement and in particular cash generation.





, Group CEO (effective immediately) and co-CEO in charge of the Tech Foundations business, operational performance improvement and in particular cash generation. Diane Galbe , Senior Executive Vice President (Directrice Générale Adjointe) of the Group in charge of strategic projects and all support functions of the Group.





, Senior Executive Vice President (Directrice Générale Adjointe) of the Group in charge of strategic projects and all support functions of the Group. Philippe Oliva, co-CEO in charge of Digital, Big Data and Security activities, as well as the acceleration and innovation plan for these growth activities. Philippe Oliva will retain his position as Group Deputy CEO.





They will carry out their respective missions under the supervision of the Board of Directors and, as far as the strategic project is concerned, of the ad hoc Committee formed within it.

Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanked Rodolphe Belmer: "He has played an essential role in putting Atos in a position to define the solid, realistic and value-creating strategic plan that the company needs and is taking forward.”

He added: "I am very happy that we have a very strong management team which is fully committed to the success of this important project. Nourdine Bihmane and Philippe Oliva will be particularly focused on the development of the activities of the entities for which they will be CEOs, respectively the new Atos and Evidian, when the separation project can be implemented. Diane Galbe will be in charge of the management of this strategic project and the concrete execution of the business separation. They will carry out their respective missions under the supervision of the ad hoc committee and the Board of Directors.”

The Board of Directors has full confidence in the new management team, which combines, on the one hand, the required operational skills with Nourdine Bihmane and Philippe Oliva, each with more than twenty years of experience in their respective sectors, and, on the other hand, the necessary experience to execute this project with Diane Galbe, thanks to her successful track record in transformation and M&A transactions.

2. The evolution of the Board of Directors and its committees:





Atos Group reminds that the composition of the Board of Directors has evolved following the General Meeting held in May 2022 with the addition of:

Kat Hopkins , Director of Talent, Career Management and Training at Atos, a human resources specialist, who brings to the Board her vision in terms of talent management and attraction and training, as well as her knowledge of the Group’s businesses;





, Director of Talent, Career Management and Training at Atos, a human resources specialist, who brings to the Board her vision in terms of talent management and attraction and training, as well as her knowledge of the Group’s businesses; René Proglio , former partner of Arthur Andersen and investment banker, whose experience is recognized in audit, accounting and financial transactions;





, former partner of Arthur Andersen and investment banker, whose experience is recognized in audit, accounting and financial transactions; Astrid Stange , former Chief Operating Officer of the Axa group and Senior Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group, who brings to the Board her operational experience of large-scale digital and operational transformations on the client side and her intimate knowledge of the financial and insurance sector, one of the Group’s key verticals;





, former Chief Operating Officer of the Axa group and Senior Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group, who brings to the Board her operational experience of large-scale digital and operational transformations on the client side and her intimate knowledge of the financial and insurance sector, one of the Group’s key verticals; Elizabeth Tinkham, former Senior Managing Director at Accenture, who brings to the Board extensive experience in the cloud and IT industries and a deep understanding of hyperscalers.





The strengthened Board has the necessary skills to oversee the transformation of the Group. In addition, the Board intends to continue to enrich its skills.

The chairs of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Governance Committee and the Remuneration Committee have also changed, with the appointment of:

René Proglio as Chair of the Audit Committee;





as Chair of the Audit Committee; Elizabeth Tinkham as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee;





as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee; Astrid Stange as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.





The composition of the Board Committees to date is therefore as follows:

Audit Committee : René Proglio (Chair), Vivek Badrinath and Vernon Sankey;





: René Proglio (Chair), Vivek Badrinath and Vernon Sankey; Nominati on and Governance Committee : Elizabeth Tinkham (Chair), Lynn Paine, Édouard Philippe and Vernon Sankey;





: Elizabeth Tinkham (Chair), Lynn Paine, Édouard Philippe and Vernon Sankey; Remuneration Committee : Astrid Stange (Chair), Vesela Asparuhova and Valérie Bernis;





: Astrid Stange (Chair), Vesela Asparuhova and Valérie Bernis; CSR Committee: Valérie Bernis (Chair), Farès Louis and Astrid Stange.





Finally, as noted earlier, a consultative ad hoc Committee in charge of overseeing the study and implementation of the strategic project by the management team has been formed within the Board of Directors. This committee is composed of a majority of independent directors and is chaired by René Proglio.

***

The Group's transformation project was presented at its Capital Markets Day on June 14.

Nourdine Bihmane brings over 20 years of proven tech expertise, driving change management, growth and P&L performance. Nourdine served in several global management roles across Europe, North America, and emerging markets and drove successful transformation and turnaround programs for the Atos Group. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Head of Global Delivery, and CEO of Growing Markets. He has extensive commercial and operational knowledge of Atos, especially in the fields of managed services and decarbonization.





brings over 20 years of proven tech expertise, driving change management, growth and P&L performance. Nourdine served in several global management roles across Europe, North America, and emerging markets and drove successful transformation and turnaround programs for the Atos Group. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Head of Global Delivery, and CEO of Growing Markets. He has extensive commercial and operational knowledge of Atos, especially in the fields of managed services and decarbonization. Philippe Oliva joined Atos in April this year as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing strong international experience in the digital sector, from almost 20 years at IBM where he managed Integrated technologies, Cloud services and Hybrid Services.





joined Atos in April this year as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing strong international experience in the digital sector, from almost 20 years at IBM where he managed Integrated technologies, Cloud services and Hybrid Services. Diane Galbe is recognized for her unique experience and successful track-record in terms of company transformation and carve-outs. She joined the Atos Group in March 2022, as General Secretary and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, also in charge of Mergers & Acquisitions. Previously, she had spent 15 years in various management positions at Suez. In particular, she was a member of the Executive Committee and Deputy General Manager of the Group, in charge of strategy, transformation and the global Smart & Environmental Solutions Business Unit.





****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

