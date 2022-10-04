Press release

Atos wins a contract with SOLIDEO (Olympic Delivery Authority) to digitally manage the Athletes’ Village with its smart territories data platform – Urban Data Platform

Thanks to Urban Data Platform, SOLIDEO benefits from a platform that facilitates decision-making and real-time changes to energy and environmental performance indicators within the Village.

Paris, France – October 4, 2022 – Atos announces it has been selected by SOLIDEO, the Olympic Delivery Authority, to deploy a digital platform for the Athletes’ Village located in the Seine Saint-Denis department (Greater Paris), in the municipalities of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, Saint-Denis and L’Île-Saint-Denis. Atos’ Urban Data Platform (UDP) solution enables SOLIDEO to consolidate all data generated by a wide ecosystem of smart devices (IoT), applications and services dedicated to the site’s energy and environmental performance.

UDP combines data flows from sensors, embedded systems, satellite images and other platforms contributing to the operational management of the Athletes’ Village. It stores and logs this data in order to monitor the environmental impact of the Village and to implement corrective actions. By way of example, UDP collects data from weather sensors, air quality and noise pollution as well as identifying heat islands and traffic light failures. The ingested, analyzed and aggregated data are presented as monitoring dashboards.

UDP is developed in the European open source framework, FIWARE, and complies with the standards of the international smart city network, OASC (Open & Agile Smart Cities). The company—Vertical M2M (IoT)—hosted by UrbanLab/Paris&Co (platform dedicated to urban innovation), contributes to the integration of data in UDP under the direction of Atos.

"Atos’ Urban Data Platform provides us with innovative digital infrastructure to meet our targets to decarbonize the Athletes’ Village and make sustainable investments in technology” commented Antoine Du Souich, Strategy and Innovation Director, SOLIDEO.

"We are proud that SOLIDEO has decided to include Urban Data Platform in the delivered works since they herald Paris as the city of tomorrow. Urban Data Platform reflects our capabilities to support cities and territories in the management of the data lifecycle. Leveraging our expertise in cybersecurity and the sovereign cloud, UDP converts raw data into tools that monitor decarbonization policies, urban planning, crisis management and quality of life for contemporary urban spaces” said Yannick Tricaud, EVP, CEO Southern Europe, Atos.

SOLIDEO is responsible for the delivery and completion of more than 60 works and development operations required to organize the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. These works are imagined and designed for conversion into facilities, housing and offices in 2025. The Athletes' Village, a showcase for tomorrow’s smart cities, will cover 52 hectares located 300 meters from the Grand Paris Express Pleyel station near Saint-Denis, L’Île Saint-Denis, and Saint-Ouen. During the Games, it will accommodate

up to 14,250 Olympians and 6,000 Paralympians as well as their support staff, representing over 200 nationalities. In 2025, the Village will become a residential and office space with a capacity for 6,000 residents and 6,000 service industry jobs.

***

About Atos



Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment