Atossa Genetics Aktie

WKN DE: A2JJ99 / ISIN: US04962H5063

17.01.2026 04:10:19

Atossa Secures FDA Orphan Drug Designation For (Z)-Endoxifen In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

This designation provides important regulatory incentives designed to support the development of therapies for rare diseases. It follows the FDA's earlier decision granting (Z)-endoxifen Rare Pediatric Disease designation, further underscoring the potential of this therapy in addressing unmet medical needs for patients living with DMD.

ATOS closed Friday's regular trading session at $0.6150, up $0.0349 or 6.02% as of 4:00 PM EST. In after-hours trading, the stock advanced further to $0.6948, a gain of $0.08 or 12.98% by 7:59 PM EST.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

