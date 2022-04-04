Atotech Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Generates record full-year 2021 revenues of $1.5 billion 1 , an increase of 21% over the prior-year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 11%



, an increase of 21% over the prior-year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 11% Reports 2021 net income of $7.5 million, compared to a net loss of $289 million in 2020, the latter including impairment charges of $279.5 million of our GMF segment as a result of changed market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Delivers record 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $458 million, a 26% increase over the prior-year period

of $458 million, a 26% increase over the prior-year period Year-end Net debt leverage decreased to 2.8x

BERLIN, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Chemistry organic revenue growth, a key performance indicator for the Company, increased 11% compared to the full year of 2020. Chemistry organic revenue growth reflects chemistry revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation ("FX”) and palladium pass-through ("palladium”).

Management Commentary

Geoff Wild, Atotech’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our teams across Atotech, we had a strong close to 2021, delivering a fourth quarter that was ahead of guidance on all measures. As expected, fourth quarter growth rates normalized compared to the previous quarters of 2021 due to the higher comparison base in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Over the course of 2021, Atotech experienced strong demand for its advanced electronics chemistry and equipment solutions,” continued Mr. Wild. "Underlying factors driving this demand include pandemic-related demand for computers and servers, 5G proliferation in the smartphone space, and the recovery of the automotive industry. In our GMF segment, the impact of chip shortages on the automotive industry was partially offset by stronger demand from other industrial production, including construction, sanitary, and heavy machinery. The introduction of our sustainability-related products, such as Covertron, DynaSmart, and Fumalock, has also been a highlight this year.”

Fourth-quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue was $387 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 6% over the prior-year period. Total organic revenue, which reflects total revenue excluding the impact of FX and palladium, increased 7%. These results were supported by organic growth in chemistry revenue of 2%, impacted by lower-than-expected automotive market growth rates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $118 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an 11% increase over the prior-year period, reflecting chemistry organic volume growth and a strong equipment business with many deliveries before year-end.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.15 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and Adjusted EPS was $1.33.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30% for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 100 basis points over the prior-year period. The increase reflects a strong chemistry product mix, positive scale effects, and a successful start of the Company’s price-increase initiatives to offset inflationary conditions.

Fourth-quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Electronics: Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Company’s Electronics segment was $254 million, an increase of 9% over the prior-year period. Total organic revenue grew 11%, consisting of 6% chemistry organic growth and a 32% increase in equipment organic revenue. End-market demand for computing applications and high-end smartphones continued to gain momentum, but the overall slowdown in the Automobile sector for Electronics was also noticeable. As in prior quarters for 2021, the global build-out of production capacity for high-end applications translated into strong demand for our equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA for our Electronics segment was $86 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 22% increase over the prior-year period, primarily driven by chemistry volume growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34%, at prior-year level, driven by a strong chemistry product mix and successful equipment projects.

General Metal Finishing: Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 in our GMF segment was $133 million, a decrease of 0.3% over the prior-year period. Total organic GMF revenue increased 1%, consisting of a 3% decline in chemistry organic revenue and 146% growth in organic revenue for equipment. The decline in chemistry organic revenue was primarily due to a high comparison base in Q4 2020 after a strong recovery from the pandemic-depressed markets at the end of 2020, and continued impact of the chip shortage to automotive production worldwide.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Company’s GMF segment was $32 million, a 12% decline compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting a high comparison base.

MKS Transaction

Atotech is disclosing its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on a preliminary, unaudited basis as the Company on July 1, 2021 announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with MKS Instruments, Inc. ("MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity. Under the agreement, MKS will acquire Atotech for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share (the "MKS Transaction”). The MKS Transaction is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended).

The MKS Transaction has been unanimously approved by the MKS and Atotech boards of directors, and each of the resolutions put to the Company’s shareholders at the court meeting and the general meeting convened in connection with the MKS Transaction, which were each held on November 3, 2021, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

Atotech previously announced that it has agreed to extend the date for completing MKS Instruments, Inc.’s ("MKS”) pending acquisition of Atotech to September 30, 2022 from March 31, 2022. The extension is intended to allow additional time for receipt of regulatory approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR”). In addition to receiving approval from SAMR, the acquisition, which is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under the laws of the Bailiwick of Jersey, is subject to obtaining the required sanction by the Royal Court of Jersey and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Update Regarding Geopolitical Events and Palladium Sourcing

Atotech noted that its direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia is immaterial to operations and financial results, and is expected to be immaterial on a combined company basis as well. The Group does not source palladium directly from Russia or Ukraine, and the majority of its palladium is from South Africa and recycling sources. Additionally, the Group is continuing to pass the cost of palladium on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Group’s results from operations.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This communication contains certain non-IFRS financial measures designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS because management believes such measures are useful to investors. However, our use of these non-IFRS financial measures may vary from that of others in our industry. Our non-IFRS metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as alternatives to consolidated net income (loss) or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance, operating cash flows or liquidity. The Company believes that these measures are important and supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech’s team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generated revenues of $1.5 billion in 2021. Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

Financial Statement Tables

ATOTECH LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions), except earnings per share Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Revenue $ 386.5 $ 365.4 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization (185.7 ) (173.8 ) Depreciation and amortization (49.0 ) (45.4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (82.5 ) (72.1 ) Research and development expenses (13.3 ) (17.6 ) Restructuring benefit (expenses) 0.2 (0.7 ) Operating profit (loss) 56.2 55.8 Interest expense (14.1 ) (36.4 ) Other income (expense), net 6.8 23.4 Income (loss) before income taxes 48.8 42.8 Income tax expense (18.7 ) (20.4 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ 30.1 $ 22.4 Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.15 (0.12 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.15 (0.12 )





Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 30.1 $ 22.4 Other comprehensive income (loss) Actuarial gains and losses 8.2 10.0 Tax effect (2.4 ) (3.0 ) Items not potentially reclassifiable to statement of income 5.8 7.0 Currency translation adjustment (6.0 ) 92.1 Hedge reserve — (10.5 ) Thereof: Income (cost) of Hedging (OCI II) — 0.5 Other 0.5 1.5 Items potentially reclassifiable to statement of income (loss), net of tax (5.5 ) 83.1 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net amount $ 0.3 $ 90.1 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 30.4 $ 112.5





ATOTECH LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Twelve months ended ($ in millions), except earnings per share Dec 31, 2021

(unaudited) Dec 31, 2020

(audited) Revenue 1,499.2 1,234.3 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization (731.8 ) (558.0 ) Depreciation and amortization (181.4 ) (450.3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (289.5 ) (270.2 ) Research and development expenses (53.3 ) (54.4 ) Restructuring benefit (expenses) 0.6 (2.5 ) Operating profit (loss) 243.8 (101.2 ) Interest expense (107.2 ) (144.5 ) Other income (expense), net (52.4 ) 20.6 Income (loss) before income taxes 84.1 (225.1 ) Income tax expense (76.6 ) (64.3 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 7.5 (289.4 ) Earnings per share (0.04 ) (4.64 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.04 ) (4.64 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.04 ) (4.64 )





Twelve months ended ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021

(unaudited) Dec 31, 2020

(audited) Consolidated net income (loss) 7.5 (289.4 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Actuarial gains and losses 20.2 (3.8 ) Tax effect (5.9 ) 1.1 Items not potentially reclassifiable to statement of income 14.3 (2.8 ) Currency translation adjustment (77.1 ) 114.9 Hedge reserve (0.4 ) (13.4 ) Thereof: Income (cost) of Hedging (OCI II) 2.2 2.0 Other 0.5 1.5 Items potentially reclassifiable to statement of income (loss), net of tax (77.0 ) 103.0 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net amount (62.7 ) 100.2 Comprehensive income (loss) (55.2 ) (189.2 )





ATOTECH LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of ($ in millions) Dec. 31, 2021

(unaudited) Dec. 31, 2020

(audited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment $ 328.9 $ 359.4 Intangible assets 1,343.0 1,471.0 Goodwill 786.9 804.1 Right-of-use assets 83.4 104.1 Other financial assets 8.9 70.3 Other non-financial assets 3.5 2.7 Total non-current assets 2,554.7 2,811.6 Current assets Inventories 185.8 145.4 Trade receivables 290.4 262.0 Other financial assets 18.9 24.9 Other non-financial assets 24.4 24.1 Tax assets 51.2 46.4 Cash and cash equivalents 371.6 320.1 Total current assets 942.3 822.9 Total assets $ 3,496.9 $ 3,634.5 Liabilities & shareholders’ equity Shareholders’ equity Common shares and preferred shares 19.5 102.1 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 819.5 261.6 Currency translation adjustment and other reserves 57.3 120.0 Total shareholders’ equity 896.3 483.7 Non-current liabilities Borrowings $ 1,540.9 $ 2,065.7 Deferred tax liabilities 306.1 340.8 Employee benefits 143.4 176.2 Provisions 9.3 13.2 Lease liabilities 52.1 67.7 Other financial liabilities 0.1 1.5 Total non-current liabilities 2,052.0 2,665.1 Current liabilities Borrowings 10.7 0.5 Trade payables 259.2 221.0 Tax liabilities 93.0 99.2 Lease liabilities 12.1 13.8 Other financial liabilities 11.5 38.5 Other non-financial liabilities 146.2 89.7 Provisions 16.1 23.0 Total current liabilities 548.7 485.8 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 3,496.9 $ 3,634.5





ATOTECH LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Twelve months ended ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021

(unaudited) Dec 31, 2020

(audited) Operating activities Consolidated net income (loss) $ 7.5 $ (289.4 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 181.4 450.3 Income taxes and changes in non-current provisions 67.0 55.1 (Gains)/losses on disposals of assets 1.0 1.5 Net (gain)/loss on financial instruments at fair value 54.1 (36.8 ) Accrued financial interest costs 70.5 128.9 Amortization of deferred financing cost, including original issuance discounts 35.3 15.6 Interest paid (68.2 ) (126.9 ) Taxes paid (118.0 ) (70.6 ) Other (18.3 ) (0.1 ) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (46.4 ) (10.8 ) (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables (0.2 ) (9.1 ) Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 49.5 40.7 Changes in other assets and liabilities (1.5 ) 12.5 Cash flow provided by operating activities 213.7 160.6 Investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired — (2.7 ) Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (56.5 ) (52.8 ) Other investments and increase in non-current loans — (0.1 ) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 5.5 0.2 Repayments of non-current loans 0.1 0.3 Cash flow used in investing activities (51.0 ) (55.0 ) Financing activities Issuance of shares 473.4 — Issuance of non-current debt 130.0 175.1 Repayment of non-current debt (685.7 ) (255.2 ) Changes in current borrowings and bank debt 0.7 (17.4 ) Changes in current financial assets and liabilities (1.5 ) 0.0 Payment of lease liabilities (15.3 ) (15.3 ) Payment of deferred finance costs — (9.2 ) Cash flow used in financing activities (98.4 ) (122.0 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 64.3 (16.4 ) Effect of exchange rates (12.8 ) 33.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 320.1 302.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 371.6 $ 320.1





ATOTECH LIMITED

Revenue Data

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Type of goods or service Chemistry revenue $ 322.3 $ 318.1 Equipment revenue 64.2 47.3 Total revenue from contracts with customers 386.5 365.4 Geographical market Asia 317.8 272.6 Europe 36.8 63.8 Americas 31.9 29.0 Total revenue from contracts with customers $ 386.5 $ 365.4





ATOTECH LIMITED

Segment Data

Three months ended

(unaudited) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 ($ in millions) EL GMF Total EL GMF Total Revenue 253.9 132.6 $ 386.5 232.4 133.0 $ 365.4 thereof Chemistry revenue 198.9 123.3 322.3 188.8 129.3 318.1 thereof Equipment revenue 54.9 9.3 64.2 43.6 3.7 47.3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 85.9 31.6 117.6 70.3 36.0 106.3





ATOTECH LIMITED

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 30.1 $ 22.4 Interest expense, net 9.9 36.4 Income taxes 18.7 20.4 Depreciation and amortization (excluding impairment charges) 45.0 43.4 EBITDA $ 103.8 $ 122.5 Non-cash adjustments(a) 4.9 (32.2 ) Foreign exchange loss(b) 1.8 11.6 Restructuring(c) (0.2 ) 0.7 Transaction related costs(d) 5.7 2.8 Management fee(e) 1.2 0.4 COVID-19 adjustment(f) 0.3 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117.6 $ 106.3 thereof EL Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 85.9 $ 70.3 thereof GMF Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 31.6 $ 36.0

(a) Eliminates the impact of (1) share-based compensation expenses, (2) losses on the sale of fixed assets, (3) impairment charges, (4) mark to market adjustments related to our foreign currency derivatives entered into in connection with certain redenomination transactions not linked to underlying individual transactions and bifurcated embedded derivatives related to certain redemption features of the Opco Notes and Holdco Notes, and (5) valuation adjustments from the revaluation of the earn-out liability initially recognized in 2019. The Dollar value of these non-cash adjustments for each period presented above is set forth below:

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Share-based compensation $ 3.9 $ 0.1 Losses on the sale of fixed assets 1.6 0.6 Impairment charges 4.0 2.0 Mark-to-market adjustments (3.4 ) (34.8 ) Valuation adjustments (1.2 ) 0.0 Non-cash adjustments $ 4.9 $ (32.2 )

(b) Eliminates net foreign currency transactional gains and losses on balance sheet items.

(c) Eliminates charges resulting from restructuring activities principally from the Company’s cost reduction efforts.

(d) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate (1) IPO-related costs linked to the existing equity, (2) professional fees paid to third-party advisors in connection with the implementation of strategic initiatives, and (3) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 the increased expenses of the D&O insurance in connection with the IPO.

(e) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate fees paid to Carlyle. The consulting agreement pursuant to which management fees are paid to Carlyle will terminate on the earlier of (i) the Third anniversary of the IPO and (ii) the date upon which Carlyle ceases to own more than ten percent of the outstanding voting securities of the Company. Management does not view these fees as indicative of the Company’s operational performance and the removal of these fees from Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with the calculation of similar measures under our old senior secured credit facilities and our new credit agreement as well as the indentures that previously governed the Holdco Notes and Opco Notes.

(f) Eliminates charges in connection with masks, sanitizers, and other COVID-19 related expenses at certain plant and office locations.





ATOTECH LIMITED

Chemistry Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Three months ended Dec 31, 2021

(unaudited) Reported

Revenue

Growth Impact of

Currency Palladium

Pass-Through Organic

Growth Electronics 5% 0% 1% 6% General Metal Finishing -5% 1% 0% -3% Total 1% 1% 1% 2%





ATOTECH LIMITED

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EPS

Twelve months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 7.5 $ (289.4 ) Reversal of amortization expenses(a) 113.8 108.1 One-off interest due to refinancing(b) 54.7 - Non-cash adjustments(c) 89.7 250.7 Foreign exchange loss(c) (13.0 ) 14.8 Restructuring(c) (0.6 ) 2.5 Transaction related costs(c) 19.9 7.6 Management fee(c) 2.6 2.7 COVID-19 adjustment(c) 0.9 2.2 Tax impact of pre-tax non GAAP adjustments (28.9 ) (28.6 ) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations $ 246.7 $ 70.7 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 184,962,274 91,152,556 Number of shares as of latest balance sheet date 194,695,832 194,695,832 Adjusted EPS(d) 1.33 0.78 ProForma Adjusted EPS(e) 1.27 0.36

(a) Eliminates the impact of amortization expenses.

(b) Eliminates the one-off derecognition of capitalized financing costs resulting from the refinancing.

(c) Please refer to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation for definition of adjustments items.

(d) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding.

(e) Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations divided by number of shares as of latest balance sheet date.