Scales Corporation Aktie

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WKN DE: A119EF / ISIN: NZSCLE0002S8

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11.10.2026 07:07:31

Atour's 2026 Outlook: Asset-Light Expansion Scales Hotel Network to 2,175 Locations

Picture a traveler checking into a hotel that feels less like a sterile transit hub and more like a high-end retail showroom. The guest walks past a display of high-quality sleep masks and ergonomic pillows -- the same ones he just rested on -- and realizes he can buy the entire experience before he leaves.

This is the core of Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT), a Chinese hospitality company that has successfully grafted a high-margin retail arm onto its traditional hotel operations. Trading at $33.07 as of Oct. 9, 2026, the stock has climbed significantly since its 2022 debut, even as the broader market volatility has tested its growth trajectory.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Atour Lifestyle Holdings an overall Superscore of 79 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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