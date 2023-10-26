|
ATP.art Releases a Cutting Edge Look at the Impact of Art in the Hospitality Sector
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, announces the publication of their hospitality white paper, a solution-driven deep dive into the transformative power of art within the hospitality industry.
Taking a cue from the world's leading hospitality brands and looking to science and psychology for powerful evidence, this white paper definitively proves that a thoughtful investment in art not only establishes a powerful visual identity, but also elevates guest experiences, fosters deeper connections, and ultimately sets businesses apart in a competitive marketplace. Artrepreneur CEO Grace Cho explains, "The hotel is not just a place to stay, it becomes a memorable destination and experience with well-appointed art."
This white paper illustrates that memorable experiences lead to loyal, repeat customers, eager to reconnect with the brand and relive precious memories - the ultimate aim of any successful business. Through thoughtful research, Artrepreneur is able to demonstrate that a simple hotel can be more than just a place to rest your head: it can transform into a formative and integral part of the patrons' overall experience. "Art can really tie a hotel to its surroundings, making it memorable for guests. But choosing the right pieces isn't always easy. That's why we made this white paper – it's a straightforward guide for hotels to pick the right art and truly stand out," explains author Steve Schlackman.
About Artrepreneur and ATP.art
Artrepreneur is a marketplace and platform that empowers a global collective of 130,000 artists and connects commercial art buyers with curated works. ATP.art is a full-service commercial art consultancy for leading companies and the first platform for the arts to earn Certified B Corporation status.
