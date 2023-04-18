Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023

ATRenew Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 18, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.atrenew.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, ATRenew Inc., 12/F, Tower 6, KIC Corporate Avenue, 433 Songhu Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:
ATRenew Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@atrenew.com

In the United States:
ICR LLC.
Email: atrenew@icrinc.com
Tel: +1-212-537-0461

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atrenew-inc-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301800218.html

SOURCE ATRenew Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AiHuiShou International Company Limited (A) (spons. ADRs) 2,56 -1,92% AiHuiShou International Company Limited (A) (spons. ADRs)

