25.07.2022 22:00:00

ATRI Launches Survey to Gather Truck Driver Perspectives on Driver-Facing Cameras

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a short survey to better understand truck driver perspectives and issues with Driver-Facing Cameras (DFCs).

ATRI's DFC research was a top research priority of its Research Advisory Committee in 2021. Previous FMCSA-sponsored research conducted by ATRI documented that truck drivers have very positive opinions about road-facing cameras, but numerous driver concerns were raised about driver-facing cameras. ATRI's DFC survey is designed to better understand the specific issues and concerns truck drivers have, and to determine what, if any, strategies might address those concerns.

The OOIDA Foundation participated in both the prioritization of the DFC research, as well as in the DFC survey design.

The second component of ATRI's DFC research will focus on how DFC video feeds could be used by defense attorneys to reduce unfavorable litigation outcomes against truck drivers and motor carriers.

The survey is available online here

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atri-launches-survey-to-gather-truck-driver-perspectives-on-driver-facing-cameras-301592729.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

