06.09.2022 14:00:00
AtriCure Announces Investor Education Webcast with Hybrid AF Therapy Key Opinion Leaders
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will host an investor education webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, focusing on Hybrid AF Therapy.
The webcast will include remarks from management and key opinion leaders, as well as an interactive question and answer session. Interested parties may register for access to a live webcast and slide presentation by visiting the "Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.
