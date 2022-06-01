AtriCure Announces the Appointment of Deborah Yount as Chief Human Resources Officer

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, announced the appointment of Deborah Yount as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective today. Ms. Yount will have responsibility for global Human Resources activities.

"We are excited to have Deborah joining us at AtriCure,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer. "She brings an incredible amount of industry and human capital expertise as we enter a period of accelerated growth. Our opportunities to address the global Afib epidemic and help patients manage post-operative pain are profound, and I’m looking forward to having Deborah’s partnership in this leadership role, helping us live out our mission.”

Ms. Yount has held leadership roles at Medtronic PLC since April 2007, most recently serving as Vice President of Global Human Resources for the Cardiovascular portfolio of businesses, which represents over $10 billion in annual revenue. She served as a key executive and a member of the portfolio leadership team during her tenure. Deborah’s expertise resides in the thoughtful management of the intersection of organizational strategy, talent, and culture. She has been at the forefront of cultivating broad talent strategies, developing human capital plans, and furthering inclusion, diversity, and equity initiatives. Prior to Medtronic, Ms. Yount held executive and leadership positions at Sirific Wireless Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Nelson Human Resource Solutions.

"It is a privilege to be joining AtriCure at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Ms. Yount. "There are so many progressive catalysts for the business. Prioritizing our robust and inclusive culture and mission-driven work is more important than ever as we cultivate growth opportunities for our employees and expand our diverse workforce."

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005064/en/