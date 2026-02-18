AtriCure Delivers 15% Revenue Growth In FY25, Projects 12-14% Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC), a medical instrument manufacturer, announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and provided rosy guidance for 2026. Following the news, ATRC shares are up 6.16% at $35.00.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, AtriCure delivered adjusted net income of $2.75 million, compared with a net loss of $3.57 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income was $0.06 compared to a net loss of $0.08 in the year ago quarter.

Net income was $1.76 million or $0.04 per share in Q4, 2025 compared to a loss of $15.57 million OR $0.33 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $19.86 million from $12.69 million in the prior year.

Total Revenue in the fourth quarter increased to $140.50 million from $124.77 million a year ago.

For the full year, adjusted net loss narrowed to $5.45 million from $31.34 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, adjusted net loss shrank to $0.11 from $0.67 a year ago.

Net loss for the full year narrowed to $11.45 million from $44.70 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, net loss shrank to $0.24 from $0.95 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $61.77 million from $31.12 million in the prior year.

Total revenue for the full year increased to $534.53 million from $465.31 million a year ago, an increase of nearly 15%.

For the full year, US-based revenue improved to $435.37 million from $382.82 million in the prior year.

U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales of cryoSPHERE MAX probe for post-operative pain management, AtriClip FLEX-Mini device for appendage management and the EnCompass clamp in open ablation.

Looking ahead to 2026, the management projects full-year 2026 revenue of approximately $600 million to $610 million, reflecting growth of approximately 12% to 14% over full-year 2025.

Full year 2026 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.15, and net earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.04.

The firm also projects full-year adjusted EBITDA of approximately $80 million to $82 million in 2026, with positive net income.

In addition, the management expects continued positive cash generation for 2026.

ATRC has traded between $28.29 and $43.18 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $32.97,up 0.98%.