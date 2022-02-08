AtriCure Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

AtriCure’s 2021 ESG Report showcases several of the company’s recent ESG accomplishments, including:

Achieving gender parity on the Board of Directors – a composition that better aligns with the diversity of the patients, people and partners the company collaborates with and serves;

Launching a framework to educate and promote diversity and inclusion within the company;

Increasing Volunteer Time Off for employees during peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the company’s skilled healthcare employees to work on the front lines to support patient care;

Leveraging the company’s manufacturing expertise to build safety equipment for community first responders; and

Introducing mobile labs to deliver onsite training for physicians when access to healthcare facilities was restricted.

"Our ESG report is the latest step toward our goal of reducing the global impact of Afib and healing the lives of those affected,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. "In accordance with our core values to heal the lives of patients, empower our people and collaborate with our partners, we are committed to operating sustainably and improving the wellbeing of the communities around us. This report elaborates on many achievements as well as additional initiatives we are undertaking to make a positive and lasting impact on society.”

AtriCure’s 2021 ESG Report aims to address the company’s diverse stakeholders who are interested in ESG-related information, including investors, customers, employees, communities, suppliers and patients. The report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Medical Equipment and Supplies industry, which outline the most financially material ESG issues for the company. An index containing SASB-aligned disclosures is available in the appendix of the report. Please visit the "Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com to view AtriCure’s 2021 ESG Report.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. Actual results could differ materially. For information on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release is as of February 8, 2022. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

