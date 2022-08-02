Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 22:00:00

AtriCure Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results.

"We delivered a remarkable second quarter as we continue changing the standard of care for millions of patients globally,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtriCure. "Our results demonstrate the building strength of our portfolio of solutions, while continued product innovation, clinical science and physician education drive expansive, long-term growth opportunities.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter 2022 was $84.5 million, an increase of 18.4% (an increase of 19.8% on a constant currency basis) over second quarter 2021 revenue. U.S. revenue was $71.3 million, an increase of $11.2 million or 18.6%, compared to second quarter 2021. U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales across key product lines, notably the cryoSPHERE® probe for post-operative pain management, AtriClip® Flex·V® and Pro·V® devices, the new ENCOMPASS® clamp and our EPi-Sense® System. International revenue increased $2.0 million or 17.3% (an increase of 26.3% on a constant currency basis) to $13.3 million, driven mainly by appendage management products and reflecting a rebound in procedure volumes in Europe and growth in Australia. On a sequential basis, worldwide revenue for the second quarter 2022 increased approximately 13.3% over first quarter 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2022 was $63.5 million compared to $54.1 million for the second quarter 2021. Gross margin was 75.1% and 75.8% for the second quarters 2022 and 2021 respectively, largely reflecting changes in U.S. product mix and cost increases driven by inflationary and supply chain pressures. Loss from operations for the second quarter 2022 was $13.7 million, compared to $15.1 million for the second quarter 2021. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.32 for the second quarter 2022, compared to $0.36 for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative for the second quarter 2022 at $3.2 million, compared to negative $2.7 million for second quarter of 2021. Adjusted loss per share for the second quarter 2022 was $0.32 compared to $0.30 for the second quarter 2021.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2022 Financial Guidance

Full year 2022 revenue is projected to be approximately $323 million to $333 million, reflecting growth of approximately 18% to 21% over full year 2021. Management continues to expect full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be a loss of approximately $2 million to $4 million, and the full year 2022 adjusted loss per share of approximately $1.07 to $1.12.

Conference Call

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the webcast start time. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. This press release also includes forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release and the related attachment is as of August 2, 2022. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release and the related attachment as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates, which are determined by the average daily Euro to Dollar exchange rate, to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible asset and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted income (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net income (loss) per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, impairment of intangible asset and legal settlement costs. A reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

United States Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open ablation

$

22,070

 

 

$

19,503

 

 

$

41,044

 

 

$

36,942

 

Minimally invasive ablation

 

10,154

 

 

 

9,702

 

 

 

18,769

 

 

 

18,087

 

Pain management

 

10,210

 

 

 

5,709

 

 

 

18,224

 

 

 

9,607

 

Total ablation

 

42,434

 

 

 

34,914

 

 

 

78,037

 

 

 

64,636

 

Appendage management

 

28,831

 

 

 

25,156

 

 

 

55,500

 

 

 

45,743

 

Total United States

 

71,265

 

 

 

60,070

 

 

 

133,537

 

 

 

110,379

 

International Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open ablation

 

6,213

 

 

 

5,526

 

 

 

12,705

 

 

 

9,960

 

Minimally invasive ablation

 

1,271

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

2,804

 

 

 

2,849

 

Pain management

 

114

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

11

 

Total ablation

 

7,598

 

 

 

7,112

 

 

 

15,763

 

 

 

12,820

 

Appendage management

 

5,666

 

 

 

4,194

 

 

 

9,805

 

 

 

7,452

 

Total International

 

13,264

 

 

 

11,306

 

 

 

25,568

 

 

 

20,272

 

Total revenue

 

84,529

 

 

 

71,376

 

 

 

159,105

 

 

 

130,651

 

Cost of revenue

 

21,010

 

 

 

17,298

 

 

 

39,991

 

 

 

32,033

 

Gross profit

 

63,519

 

 

 

54,078

 

 

 

119,114

 

 

 

98,618

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

14,791

 

 

 

12,197

 

 

 

28,420

 

 

 

23,414

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

62,388

 

 

 

56,958

 

 

 

118,504

 

 

 

106,166

 

Total operating expenses

 

77,179

 

 

 

69,155

 

 

 

146,924

 

 

 

129,580

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,660

)

 

 

(15,077

)

 

 

(27,810

)

 

 

(30,962

)

Other expense, net

 

(1,136

)

 

 

(1,108

)

 

 

(2,113

)

 

 

(2,109

)

Loss before income tax expense

 

(14,796

)

 

 

(16,185

)

 

 

(29,923

)

 

 

(33,071

)

Income tax expense

 

45

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

97

 

Net loss

$

(14,841

)

 

$

(16,251

)

 

$

(30,024

)

 

$

(33,168

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.66

)

 

$

(0.74

)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

45,692

 

 

 

45,035

 

 

 

45,610

 

 

 

44,834

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

$

118,454

 

 

$

119,090

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

41,488

 

 

 

33,021

 

Inventories

 

41,292

 

 

 

38,964

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

4,932

 

 

 

5,001

 

Total current assets

 

206,166

 

 

 

196,076

 

Long-term investments

 

64,295

 

 

 

104,338

 

Property and equipment, net

 

36,053

 

 

 

31,409

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,241

 

 

 

4,761

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

275,830

 

 

 

277,773

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

804

 

 

 

955

 

Total assets

$

587,389

 

 

$

615,312

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

54,496

 

 

$

54,689

 

Other current liabilities and current maturities of leases

 

1,820

 

 

 

1,756

 

Total current liabilities

 

56,316

 

 

 

56,445

 

Long-term debt

 

59,954

 

 

 

59,741

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

9,603

 

 

 

10,082

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,591

 

 

 

4,068

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

1,215

 

 

 

1,220

 

Total liabilities

 

130,679

 

 

 

131,556

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

46

 

 

 

46

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

771,185

 

 

 

764,811

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,344

)

 

 

(948

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(310,177

)

 

 

(280,153

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

456,710

 

 

 

483,756

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

587,389

 

 

$

615,312

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss (Adjusted EBITDA)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net loss, as reported

$

(14,841

)

 

$

(16,251

)

 

$

(30,024

)

 

$

(33,168

)

Income tax expense

 

45

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

97

 

Other expense, net

 

1,136

 

 

 

1,108

 

 

 

2,113

 

 

 

2,109

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

2,937

 

 

 

2,658

 

 

 

5,804

 

 

 

4,780

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

7,524

 

 

 

7,141

 

 

 

14,573

 

 

 

13,745

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,100

 

Non-GAAP adjusted loss (adjusted EBITDA)

$

(3,199

)

 

$

(2,678

)

 

$

(7,433

)

 

$

(7,337

)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net loss, as reported

$

(14,841

)

 

$

(16,251

)

 

$

(30,024

)

 

$

(33,168

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,100

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

$

(14,841

)

 

$

(13,651

)

 

$

(30,024

)

 

$

(28,068

)

Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.66

)

 

$

(0.63

)

Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

45,692

 

 

 

45,035

 

 

 

45,610

 

 

 

44,834

 

 

