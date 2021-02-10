AtriCure to Participate at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the "Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

