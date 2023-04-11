|
11.04.2023 15:30:00
Atrinet Unveils Revolutionary Cloud-Native NetACE TONAS™ Platform for Streamlined Telecom Operations and Network Automation
HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrinet, a leading provider of network automation and digital operations solutions, is proud to unveil its latest offering: the NetACE TONAS™ line of cloud-native, modular Operations Support System (OSS) products. This comprehensive solution is designed to address the rapidly evolving telecom market, which is experiencing a major shift towards 5G technologies for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).
NetACE TONAS™ stands out due to its modular design, collaboration with customers and Atrinet teams, full automation, and seamless integration. The solution offers versatile, low-code modules for various fixed and mobile networks, including 5G and legacy systems. Aligned with TM Forum ODA, ETSI, and 3GPP standards, it ensures a robust foundation for future 5G network growth and services.
NetACE TONAS™ revolutionizes telecom by significantly reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), accelerating time-to-market for new products and services, and enhancing operational efficiency.
Introducing NetACE TONAS™ Cloud-native Operations Support System (OSS)
NetACE TONAS™ is built on a containerized cloud-native architecture, open-source software, TM Forum Open APIs and streamlined continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), which makes it highly scalable, flexible, and lightweight, allowing it to be rapidly customized, integrated, and put into operation.
For more information on NetACE TONAS™, visit: www.atrinetOSS.com
Contacts
Yuri Denisov
VP, Head of NetACE TONAS™ Products
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atrinet-unveils-revolutionary-cloud-native-netace-tonas-platform-for-streamlined-telecom-operations-and-network-automation-301793189.html
SOURCE Atrinet
