Atrium Therapeutics Secures $50M To Advance RNA-Based Heart Therapies

(RTTNews) - Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (RNA), a biopharmaceutical company developing RNA therapeutics targeted to the heart, announced a private placement with institutional investors expected to generate approximately $50 million in gross proceeds.

The financing includes 5.17 million shares of common stock priced at $7.93 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.13 million shares at $7.929 per warrant.

The private placement was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and is expected to close on or about October 9, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Atrium plans to use the net proceeds, together with existing cash and investments, to fund development of its two lead product candidates, research programs, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company expects the proceeds from the financing, combined with existing resources, to fund its operations through 2028.

Atrium is advancing ATR 1072 for PRKAG2 syndrome through the Phase 1/2 Corventis trial and developing ATR 1086 for PLN cardiomyopathy.

RNA closed at $7.93, down 0.75%.