Atropos Health Announces Clinical Advisory Board to Further Deliver its Promise on Bringing Real-World Evidence to Healthcare

The Board Will Enhance The Company's Ability to Leverage Data Into Actionable Clinical, Operational, and Financial Insights for Health System Use

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , the leader in generating personalized real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, today announced a newly formed Clinical Advisory Board consisting of physicians and executives from Stanford Health Care, John Hopkins Medicine, University of North Carolina Health, and more. The Clinical Advisory Board will further Atropos Health's mission of providing health systems and data companies alike with access to rapid, real-world medical evidence and actionable insights.

"The board brings the institutional and strategic voice of the customer to product utilization, ROI measurement, and positioning, and will ultimately improve service for clinicians, researchers, and patients," said Dr. Saurabh Gombar, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Atropos Health. "As a company committed to bridging the evidence gap in healthcare, we felt it was important to enlist a multidisciplinary group of experts and leverage their skills, knowledge, and experience. We are truly honored and humbled to bring such an esteemed group of doctors, academics, and executives into our network."

The Clinical Advisory Board consists of ten inaugural members, led by Chair, Dr. Nick Patel. The formation of this board underscores Atropos Health's commitment to delivering actionable insights that help healthcare systems and data companies solve complex issues, improve patient outcomes, and more. Board members will collaborate with Atropos Health's customers and partners to clearly communicate the value of the Atropos Evidence Platform and Green Button Informatics Consult service, to drive personalized evidence-based care at the point of care.

"Atropos Health has transformed healthcare research and delivery by breaking down barriers to data access and creating an observational insights exchange," said Dr. Patel. "As its Clinical Advisory Board lead, I look forward to working with its members to advise delivery of accurate, actionable data at the point of care of clinicians and researchers."

Atropos Health's Clinical Advisory Board Members:

Nick Patel MD - Chair of Advisory Board. Fmr. Chief Digital Officer, Prisma Health

Rasu Shrestha MD, MBA - Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer, Executive Vice President, Advocate Health

Elmer Polite MBA - Eastern Division Interim President & Chief Financial Officer, LifePoint Health

Tip Kim MBA- Chief Market Development Officer, Stanford Health Care

Neera Ahuja MD - Division Chief - Hospital Medicine, Medical Director-Pharmacy, Medical Director- General Inpatient Medicine, Clinical Professor Stanford University School of Medicine

David McSwain MD, MPH - System Chief Medical Informatics Officer & Professor of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, UNC Health

Robert Harrington MD - Chair and Professor of Medicine, Stanford University

Brian Hasselfeld MD - Senior Medical Director, Digital Health Innovation, Johns Hopkins Medicine

David Klonoff MD - Medical Director of the Dorothy L. & James E. Frank Diabetes Research Institute of Mills-Peninsula Medical Center Sutter Health & a Clinical Professor of Medicine, UCSF. President of DTS

Joseph Scalea MD - Vice Chair and Professor of Surgery, Executive Medical Director of Solutions for MUSC Health, Founder and CMO at MediGO

"Through our utilization of Atropos Health, we have been able to glean insights from de-identified data to unlock actionable and customized care plans, yielding significant clinical and research outcomes," said Dr. Robert Harrington, Chair and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. Tip Kim, Chief Market Development Officer at Stanford Health Care added "I am thrilled to see other leaders joining Atropos with a desire to expand on the promising clinical, fiscal, and administrative ROI we have already experienced."

This announcement comes on the heels of Atropos Health's partnership with OMNY Health to further establish its evidence network, democratizing evidence based medicine and generating real-world evidence from OMNY's vast portfolio of data, opening the door for more data-driven medical breakthroughs. To learn more, visit www.atroposhealth.com .

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using hundreds of millions of anonymized patient records, we help providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging clinical insights from a growing span of real-world data in a rapid, methodologically-transparent manner built on dozens of peer-reviewed publications, Atropos empowers more robust research and evidence-based care delivery.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth .

