|
11.08.2023 12:45:00
ATS Announces Election Of Directors
CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 16, 2023, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on August 10, 2023 ("Annual and Special Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual and Special Meeting are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Dave W. Cummings
84,444,003
95.75 %
3,655,972
4.25 %
Joanne S. Ferstman
81,627,498
94.81 %
4,472,477
5.19 %
Andrew P. Hider
84,887,003
98.59 %
1,212,972
1.41 %
Kirsten Lange
82,446,026
95.76 %
3,653,949
4.24 %
Michael E. Martino
80,380,372
93.36 %
5,719,603
6.64 %
David L. McAusland
79,647,442
92.51 %
6,452,533
7.49 %
Sharon C. Pel
86,079,107
99.98 %
20,868
0.02 %
Philip B. Whitehead
85,965,499
99.84 %
134,476
0.16 %
The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 88.37%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual and Special Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.About ATS Corporation
ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,500 people at more than 60 manufacturing facilities and over 80 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ats-announces-election-of-directors-301898470.html
SOURCE ATS Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Ausblick: ATS Automation Tooling Systems zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ATS Automation Tooling Systems gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.23
|Ausblick: ATS Automation Tooling Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ATS Automation Tooling Systems stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shs
|39,60
|-0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.