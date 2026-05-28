ATS Automation Tooling Systems Aktie

ATS Automation Tooling Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D2TT / ISIN: CA00217Y1043

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28.05.2026 15:37:08

ATS Reports Narrower Q4 Loss Due To Higher Revenues, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ATS Corporation (ATS), an automation company, reported on Thursday, narrower loss in the results for the fourth quarter of 2026, ending March 31, which reflected higher revenues, partially offset by increased Sales, General and Administrative expenses.

The net loss for the fourth quarter went down to C$16.2 million, from C$68.9 million in the previous year. The loss per share was C$0.16 per share, compared with C$0.70 per share in the same quarter last year.

The adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter decreased to C$35.4 million, from C$40.0 million in 2025. The adjusted earnings per share went down to C$0.36 per share, from C$0.41 per share in 2025.

The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter went up to C$102.5 million, from C$97.1 million in 2025.

The earnings from operations went up to C$8.1 million, recovering from a huge loss of C$113.6 million in the previous year. The adjusted earnings from operations went up to C$76.8 million, from C$74.3 million in the previous year.

The total revenues were C$747.1 million, compared with C$574.2 million in 2025.

In their outlook for the first quarter of 2027, the company expects the total revenue to be in the range of C$700 million to C$740 million. It also expects the adjusted earnings to improve 50 to 75 basis points in fiscal 2027.

The company expects modest revenue growth in fiscal 2027 as demand grows in global markets, while the ongoing reorganization of its transportation-related operations is expected to remove dilutive revenues of approximately C$50 million. The company's long-term adjusted earnings from operations margin target of 15% remains unchanged.

On Wednesday, the shares closed at $35.27, 1.64 percent higher on the NYSE. The pre-market shares were trading 4.26 percent lower at $33.94.

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ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shs 30,20 -0,66% ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shs

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