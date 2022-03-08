WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PWC Companies announced today a merger with ATS Studios, expanding and further strengthening the company's position as a leader in historic preservation, specialty plaster, carpentry and masonry work throughout Washington, DC, New York, NY and Boston, MA.

ATS Studios, a Washington, DC based Historic Preservation, Plaster, and Masonry Specialist, Merges with PWC Companies

ATS Studios, winner of over 21 WBC Craftsmanship Awards and One Star Award, has worked on over 100 buildings listed on the National Register and such prestigious landmarks as the White House, Renwick Gallery, National Museum of Natural History, Rayburn House Office Building, Congressional Country Club, and the new Capital One Headquarters. ATS Founder Anna Torre-Smith is the first woman to be inducted into the WBC Craftsmanship Hall of Fame (2018).

"ATS Studios has been the go-to contractor for high quality historic preservation of plaster, wood, masonry, and a wide variety of historic finishes and coatings. We will continue to bring that same degree of quality and now have access to more resources to fill a wider variety of our client's needs," said Torre-Smith.

PWC's diverse portfolio includes delivering best-in-class General Contracting, Owners Representation, Cost Consulting and Project Controls work for a variety of sectors, including historic preservation, senior living, trophy office, hospitality, retail, entertainment, estate quality residential, and healthcare. Major projects and clients include the Lincoln Memorial, WWII Memorial, African American Civil War Memorial, JP Morgan Chase, the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense, among many others.

"PWC and ATS have longed enjoyed a successful track record of delivering exceptional and award-winning projects together. And better yet, we are an excellent fit culturally. The combination of our work-ethic, capabilities, and operational excellence allows us together to expand our reach and serve our clients in an even stronger capacity," said Frank Pinto, President of PWC Companies.

This merger results in a new PWC Companies business unit under the day-to-day leadership of Anna Torre-Smith that will operate as PWC Craftsmen. ATS's plasterers, carpenters, and masons team members will join PWC's self-perform team members, and significantly enhance the company's specialty self-perform and historic preservation capabilities.

By joining forces, PWC's total headcount increases to approximately 45 team members, with offices in Washington, DC, New York, NY, and Boston, MA.

