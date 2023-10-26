ATS To Host Second Quarter Earnings Call Wednesday November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") will report its financial results for the second quarter ended October 1, 2023, before the TSX opens on Wednesday November 8, 2023.

At 8:30 a.m. eastern November 8, 2023, the Company will host a conference call and webcast of management's quarterly remarks and follow up question and answer period with analysts. The listen-only webcast can be accessed live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 660-6652 or (646) 960-0554 five minutes prior.

A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight November 15, 2023) by dialing (800) 770-2030 using the access code 8782510.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,500 people at more than 60 manufacturing facilities and over 80 offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS.

