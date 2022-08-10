ATSG Further Enhances its Managed Services, Cloud, and Security Portfolio, with Acquisition of Vology, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Vology, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT, cloud, and security services. With a portfolio that directly complements ATSG's Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity services, this acquisition will further bolster ATSG's advanced security, cloud, and managed services, providing for accelerated innovation and automation across their entire portfolio and platform. With the Vology acquisition, ATSG continues to grow its customer relationships and overall offerings while adding specific emphasis on Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Multicloud, and Managed Network Services, building on their Global Enterprise Network Operations, Cloud Migration offerings, and automation platforms.

Vology's strong relationship with its clients and experience in bringing an expanded set of services to the market with thoughtful automation was of the highest importance. Located in Clearwater, Florida, this acquisition will strengthen ATSG's National Footprint with a deepening presence in the Southeast, United States. In addition, the team of Vology experts and engineers holds an array of impressive certifications and specializations, providing even further scale, capabilities, and technical expertise to ATSG.

"The Vology acquisition was a strategic choice to complement both ATSG's well-established Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio and ever-expanding geographic presence throughout the Southeast," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "Our partnership with Vology has provided accelerated innovation and automation at scale, along with a rich cultural alignment centered around our people and our clients. We are excited to rapidly integrate the two organizations, leveraging our global footprint, to deliver client success in today's dynamic marketplace."

"Vology is pleased to join the OneATSG family," said Tom York, Chief Executive Officer of Vology. "Two things are critically important to differentiate in today's technology solutions marketplace: meaningful client innovation, and ability to scale both in your portfolio and global presence. Vology's innovation and automation will accelerate by rolling into the ATSG Ai²suite. Vology clients can take advantage of ATSG's expanded portfolio and global delivery model."

As ATSG looks ahead to 2023, it will continue to focus on growth and enhancement of the ATSG market reach and brand. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade into a Tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions powered by the ATSG Intelligent IT automation platform Ai2. The acquisition of Vology depicts the execution of yet another milestone in ATSG's strategic growth plan and marks its tenth (10th) successful acquisition.

