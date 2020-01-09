atta Inc., a travel tech start-up that uses big data and AI, has raised 3 million USD in Series A round of investment

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- atta Inc. (represented by CEO & President: Yoshihisa Haruyama), a travel metasearch application that uses big data and AI (https://atta.ai), has announced the successful completion of its Series A funding of 3 million USD.

List of new investors (In Alphabetical Order)

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital VII , Limited Partnership (Managed by Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.)

, Limited Partnership (Managed by Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.) Mynavi Corporation

Nagoya TV Ventures, LLC

Sansei VI , Limited Partnership for Investment (Managed by Sansei Capital Investment Co.,Ltd.)

, Limited Partnership for Investment (Managed by Sansei Capital Investment Co.,Ltd.) Suneight OK Partnership ( Managed by OMURO WORKSHOP Co., Ltd.)

Managed by OMURO WORKSHOP Co., Ltd.) Suneight - PS1 Investment Partnership ( Managed by Suneight Investment Co., Ltd. )

PS1 Investment Partnership Managed by Suneight Investment Co., Ltd. 31VENTURES Global Innovation Fund (CVC Fund of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and managed by Global Brain Corporation)

History of Company & Purpose of fund-raising

atta Inc. (formerly WithTravel) was founded on 12 March 2018. On 12 March 2019, atta Pte. Ltd. was established in Singapore as a wholly owned subsidiary of atta Inc. There are 2 offices which supports atta's operations, one in Tokyo and one in Singapore.

In July 2019, the atta app was launched after a year of development. In 2020 and beyond, to further accelerate the growth of users and improve our metasearch services, atta Inc. will recruit engineers, strengthen digital marketing efforts, grow PR engagements, and increase regional and local partnerships for the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets.

In response to this release, CEO Haruyama said, "We have received positive updates from shareholders, and we have continued to upgrade existing services and we will continue to develop new products that will satisfy travellers."

In addition, CEO Haruyama added that, "We are glad that through our push notifications and price alerts, we have saved our travellers 1.275M USD in total since our launch. We continue on our mission to deliver the best experience to save our users time and money in the process!"

Web landing page: https://atta.ai/

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/app/atta-get-hotel-flight-deals/id1406244428

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.atta

* Search for atta in each app store *

Features of atta

Global coverage

Search for flights to and from 4400 airports globally. Search from more than 2.3 million hotels, ryokan, private lodgings, villas and inns around the world.





Search for flights to and from 4400 airports globally. Search from more than 2.3 million hotels, ryokan, private lodgings, villas and inns around the world. Search just once for various travel sites

Easily compare and search flights and hotels on offer from many travel sites all at once.





Easily compare and search flights and hotels on offer from many travel sites all at once. Predicting the probability that the accommodation and flight ticket prices will be cheaper in future

Utilizing AI to analyse the demand trends of accommodation and flight ticket prices and predicting the probability that the current price will drop further in the future.





Utilizing AI to analyse the demand trends of accommodation and flight ticket prices and predicting the probability that the current price will drop further in the future. PriceAlerts and vacancy alert functions

Notifications sent to user's smartphone when the price of the desired accommodation or flight ticket price has dropped or when a vacancy opens up in a previously unavailable accommodation.





Notifications sent to user's smartphone when the price of the desired accommodation or flight ticket price has dropped or when a vacancy opens up in a previously unavailable accommodation. "Search All Destinations" Flight Ticket Search Functionality

Simply enter the departure place and desired travel date, and the list of available travel destinations will be displayed in ascending order of the ticket price, making it easy to find your desired destination.

About atta Inc. (https://atta.ai)

atta Inc. is a travel tech start-up with offices in Tokyo and Singapore. The Singapore office has been incorporated as atta Pte. Ltd., which operates as a wholly owned subsidiary company of atta Inc.

Using innovative technology, atta attempts to solve the pain-points that a traveler feels during the travel booking process. atta uses big data and AI to analyse the prices of airline tickets to and from 4400 airports and the room rates from more than 2.3 million accommodations around the world and predicts the probability that the price will drop in future. In addition, we offer a PriceAlerts function that will notify smartphones in real-time when the price drops. The atta app is available in both iOS and Android app stores and is currently available in Japanese and English, with more languages to be offered in the future.

atta was part of Facebook's startup support program FbStart, the Asahi Media Acceleration Program as well as the Grasshopper Program operated by Dentsu. atta was the only Japanese company that was invited to the pitch battle at RISE Conference Event 2019 in Hong Kong, the world's largest tech start-up event. atta was invited to speak at ITB Asia 2019 on the topic of innovation in travel and was a finalist of the ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019. Most recently, atta was among the Top 100 Global Start-ups chosen to pitch at the finals of SLINGSHOT 2019 at SFF x SWITCH 2019 and was awarded the Mediacorp prize worth 300,000 SGD of media budget.

Name: atta Inc.

Established: March 12, 2018

President: Yoshihisa Haruyama

Capital: Approximately 5.6 million USD (including capital reserve)

(including capital reserve) Tokyo Location: 5F gran + NISHINIPPORI, 5-6-10 Nishi-Nippori, Arakawa-ku, Tokyo 116-0013

Nishi-Nippori, Arakawa-ku, 116-0013 Singapore Location: 115 King George's Avenue, 03-02, Singapore 208561

208561 Corporate site: https://atta.ai/company/en/

