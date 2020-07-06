Attend Virtual Franchise Trade Show Thursday July 9th From Your Home

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign up for a free registration to attend the Virtual Reality Franchise Expo (VRFE) at www.franexpousa.com taking place this Thursday July 9th between 11:00am-5:00pm EDT.

Entrepreneurs from around the world can access hundreds of franchise concepts online and interact live with franchise executives to discuss how to get back in business after the pandemic ends. As an added benefit, many of these companies will be offering full tours in Virtual Reality accessible online or with FREE VR Headsets that they can request when signing up.

Coronavirus agility is being demonstrated by The Great American Franchise Expo as it pivots from a traditional trade show format to an Online Virtual Reality Trade Show. Rightfully claiming the title as the original and largest Virtual Reality Franchise Trade show in existence, The Great American Franchise Expo has been the innovator in using Virtual Reality in franchising since 2017. Virtual Reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment seeing all in 360-degree multiple images. Unlike traditional user interfaces, VR places the user inside an experience. Instead of viewing a screen in front of them, users are immersed and able to interact with 3D worlds. By simulating as many senses as possible, such as vision, hearing, touch, even smell, the computer is transformed into a gatekeeper to this artificial world. The only limits to near-real VR experiences are the availability of content and cheap computing power.

"Our platforms have been extensively developed and tested over the past 2 ½ years," says Abel Beyene, Director of The Great American Franchise Expo. "We are able to combine Virtual Reality with human interaction in a trade show. People can use their smartphones from home and 'take tours' of hundreds of franchise companies."

