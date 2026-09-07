Attendo CEO Martin Tivéus Resigns; Names Virpi Holmqvist CEO

(RTTNews) - Attendo AB (ATT.ST), a Nordic healthcare and care services company, on Monday appointed Virpi Holmqvist as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 14.

Holmqvist will take over from Martin Tivéus.

Tivéus announced in June to leave the company to take another CEO position.

Holmqvist has 14 years of experience at the company and has served as Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland since 2019.

Tivéus will remain with the company until the turn of the year 2026 to 2027 to support the transition.

The company also mentioned that a recruitment process for a new Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland will begin immediately.

On Friday, Attendo closed trading 1.22% lesser at SEK 121.50 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.