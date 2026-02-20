Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
|
20.02.2026 10:44:00
Attention, Income Investors: It's Time to Load Up on Energy Transfer Stock
When a company badly misses Wall Street's earnings estimates, its stock usually takes a beating. But that didn't happen with Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) after the midstream energy leader announced its 2025 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday morning.Energy Transfer reported Q4 earnings per share of $0.25, well below the consensus estimate of $0.36 among analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). However, the unit price of the master limited partnership (MLP) stock closed down on Tuesday less than 1%.How did Energy Transfer seemingly defy gravity? The company's overall story was better than its Q4 earnings snapshot indicates. I think this stock's strength underscores something important for income investors: It's time to load up on Energy Transfer. Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
