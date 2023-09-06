|
06.09.2023 05:19:00
ATTENTION DIRECT AND INDIRECT HOLDERS OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY AGILETHOUGHT, INC.:
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has entered an order that imposes substantial restrictions on trading in equity interests in AgileThought, Inc. and affiliates. A copy of the order may be found at the following internet address: (http://www.kccllc.net/AgileThought); questions regarding the order may be directed to proposed claims and noticing agent Kurtzman Carson Consultants or proposed counsel for Debtors, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004 (Attn: Kathryn A. Coleman, Esq. (katie.coleman@hugheshubbard.com) & Christopher Gartman, Esq. (chris.gartman@hugheshubbard.com)); and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, 1313 North Market Street, Sixth Floor, P.O. Box 951, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, (Attn: Jeremy W. Ryan, Esq. (jryan@potteranderson.com) & Gregory J. Flasser, Esq. (gflasser@potteranderson.com)). The case number for the bankruptcy action is 23-11294.
Dated:
Wilmington, Delaware
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
September 5, 2023
SOURCE AgileThought, Inc.
