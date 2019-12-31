Attorney David Shoop Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney David Shoop was selected by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum as a member of their exclusive organizations.

Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is reserved for attorneys who have recovered a million dollars or more for a client in at least one case. Their membership totals approximately 5,000 members in the United States, as well as members in Canada and England. Membership is a designation appointed to less than 1% of attorneys in the U.S. To be chosen as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an attorney must be invited by the organizations or apply for membership independently. Applicants are analyzed based on the merits of their case results, and if selected, enjoy the benefits of inclusion in a network of other attorneys who can offer referrals and advice. Members are also publicly recognized for their selection to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, receive a certification of membership, and can include the organizations' logos on their firm website.

Attorney Shoop's past case results include many multi-million dollar awards and settlements. He is also a member of the State Bar of California, Los Angeles County Bar Association, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Shoop | A Professional Law Corporation is a personal injury law firm in Beverly Hills. In addition to general personal injury cases and their main focus area of product liability, the firm practices business litigation. To learn more about Shoop | A Professional Law Corporation or to schedule a free consultation with their legal team, call 866.884.1717 or visit their website at losangelesproductliabilityfirm.com.

