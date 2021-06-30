HARRISURG, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Metzger Wickersham in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania recently announced that Attorney Edward E. Knauss, IV will soon officially retire from the firm and the practice of law. The retirement date is currently set at Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. He is also a shareholder of the law firm.

Attorney Knauss, IV has 47 years of practice experience, making him one of the most experienced legal professionals in Pennsylvania. He has been described by his colleagues at Metzger Wickersham as an "instrumental" part of the law firm's success and growth throughout the years.

Edward – who is known as Ted by his colleagues – graduated from Harvard University in 1971 and completed his J.D. at Dickinson School of Law in 1974. He joined his father at Metzger Wickersham when he began his legal career decades ago. In the following years, he would come to be a leader at the firm.

Once he is retired, Edward plans on spending his retirement with his friends and family. From everyone at the firm, he is wished the happiest golden years ahead of him.

For more information about Metzger Wickersham, inquiring parties can visit www.mwke.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-edward-e-knauss-iv-of-metzger-wickersham-will-soon-officially-retire-from-law-301323427.html

SOURCE Metzger Wickersham