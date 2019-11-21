Attorney Jessica Murray Named Mid-South Super Lawyers® Rising Stars for Second Year in a Row in 2019

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 2.5% of American attorneys earn the title of Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list, and Jessica Murray is one of them. Murray was first named in 2018 and maintained her award throughout 2019, demonstrating high degrees of both peer recognition and professional achievement. While her practice is young – a Rising Stars designation indicates an attorney who is 40 or younger or who has been in practice for 10 years or less – Murray has already made a mark on the legal community.

After graduating from the Mississippi College of Law in 2011, Murray was admitted to the Mississippi Bar, inducted into the National Order of Barristers, and presented with the Dean Jim Rosenblatt Leadership Award. As an attorney, Murray has always worked in personal injury. She spent 2 years at another injury firm before joining Richard Schwartz & Associates in 2014. Soon after, Murray received the David G. Galyon Lawyer of the Year Award, presented by Richard Schwartz & Associates in 2015. During this time, Murray also received a Rising Star Award from the Mississippi Association for Justice, which she reprised in 2016, and the Margaret P. Ellis Legacy of Leadership Award from the Mississippi Association for Justice.

Murray focuses her practice on car accidents, premises liability, and motorcycle accidents. She assists her clients with skill and compassion and serves on the boards of the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Mississippi Association for Justice.

With all her outstanding achievements, it is no surprise that Murray received Super Lawyers® Rising Stars recognition for 2 years in a row.

To pursue counsel with Jessica Murray or learn more about Richard Schwartz & Associates, call (601) 869-0696, or visit 1call.ms.

