Attorneys Katelyn Dornburg Edwards and Cynthia A. Howell Selected for Million Dollar Advocates Forum

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Katelyn Dornburg Edwards and Attorney Cynthia A. Howell, of the Pittsburgh-based law firm Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C., were both honored as members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum are programs backed by The Top Trial Lawyers in America that aim to recognize lawyers that have recovered million-dollar verdicts for their clients. The organization's 5000+ members account for less than 1% of attorneys in the United States. Legal professionals can either apply for consideration or be invited for membership, and will receive the benefits of certification, networking opportunities, and professional recognition upon admission.

Attorneys Edwards and Howell each focus their practice on claims of nursing home abuse and neglect and have recovered millions of dollars in compensation for elderly victims of mistreatment. In addition to their membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, they are both members of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ), and Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association (WPTLA). Attorney Howell's previous awards include recognition for the "Best Appellate Brief" and "Best Oral Argument" from the CALI Excellence for the Future Awards in Legal Research & Writing. Attorney Edwards volunteers with Neighborhood Legal Services in her free time, working to protect the rights of domestic abuse victims.

Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is a firm that primarily practices in the area of personal injury law, including car accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and work injury claims. People who are interested in their legal services can call the firm 24/7 at (844) 383-0565 or visit their website at peircelaw.com.

