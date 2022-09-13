Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
ATyr Pharma Announces Second Fast Track Designation For Efzofitimod Clinical Program

(RTTNews) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) announced the FDA has granted the company Fast Track designation for efzofitimod, for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated, interstitial lung disease. Efzofitimod previously received orphan drug designation for systemic sclerosis.

aTyr is developing efzofitimod as a potential therapeutic for patients with fibrotic lung disease. It is a first-in-class immunomodulator that downregulates innate and adaptive immune responses in uncontrolled inflammatory disease states via selective modulation of neuropilin-2. The company is currently investigating efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis in a global phase 3 study called EFZO-FIT.

