aTyr Pharma Aktie

WKN DE: A2PM86 / ISIN: US0021202025

03.02.2026 17:38:58

ATyr Pharma To Meet FDA In Mid-April On Path For Efzofitimod In Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

(RTTNews) - aTyr Pharma (ATYR), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced on Tuesday, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its request for a Type C meeting. The meeting, scheduled for mid-April 2026, will focus on reviewing the results from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.

During the meeting, the company plans to discuss the clinical data and determine the next steps for the program. aTyr expects to provide an update after receiving the official meeting minutes.

While the EFZO-FIT study did not meet its primary endpoint, the company noted a clinical benefit at the 5.0 mg/kg dose across multiple secondary measures.

These included improvements in patient-reported outcomes and maintenance of lung function, with a safety profile consistent with prior studies.

AYTR closed Monday's trading at $0.92 up $0.05 or 5.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

