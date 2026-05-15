15.05.2026 08:43:38

Auckland Intl. Airport April Traffic Rises Amid Weak International Capacity, Middle East Conflict

(RTTNews) - Auckland International Airport Ltd. (AIA.AX) reported Friday that total passengers through Auckland Airport reached 1.56 million in April, up 1 percent on the prior year.

Total aircraft movements declined 1 percent to 12,656, while total aircraft take-off weight was flat at 583,000 tonnes for the month.

In the month, the company recorded 845,978 international passenger movements, up 1 percent year-on-year, despite a 1 percent decline in international seat capacity. Average international load factors grew 1.4 percentage points to 87 percent.

Auckland-Middle East routes remained impacted by regional conflict, with passenger numbers down 80 percent and seat capacity down 74 percent year-on-year.

Auckland Airport's domestic passenger movements increased by 1 percent in the month.

Further, Queenstown Airport recorded 240,036 total passengers in April, up 7 percent year-on-year. International passengers rose 3 percent to 86,857 and domestic passengers increased 9 percent to 153,179.

Total aircraft movements were up 5 percent to 1,704.

For the financial year to date, Auckland Airport's total passenger movements reached 16.31 million, up 2 percent on the prior year.

On the ASX, shares of Auckland Airport were gaining 0.29 percent, changing hands at A$6.87.

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