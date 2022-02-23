23.02.2022 13:30:00

AUDACIOUS TO FILE Q3 FISCAL 2022 RESULTS TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022

CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2, 2022, at 11:00AM ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or "AUDACIOUS" or the "Company"), today announced it will be filing its results for its fiscal third quarter 2022, the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, on March 1, 2022, after markets.

Australis Capital Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Australis Capital Inc.)

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss its results for the quarter on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11am ET.

Conference call details



Canada:

1.647.794.4605

North American Toll Free:

1.888.204.4368

Webcast URL:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1532386&tp_key=0ca289c8c0

Confirmation #:

5701328


A replay of the call will be available until March 9, 2022. The replay can be accessed as follows:



Encore Replay Canada:

1.647.436.0148

Encore Replay North American Toll Free:

1.888.203.1112

Encore Replay Entry Code:

5701328

For further information about AUSA, contact the Company by e-mail at IR@audacious.net.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audacious-to-file-q3-fiscal-2022-results-tuesday-march-1-2022-301488431.html

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.

