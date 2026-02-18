Auddia Aktie

Auddia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P791 / ISIN: US05072K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 17:32:40

Auddia Stock Surges 49% Over Board Approval Of Business Combination Deal With Thramann Holdings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) are rising about 49 percent during Wednesday morning trading after the company's board approved a definitive merger agreement for a business combination between Auddia and Thramann Holdings, LLC.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.25 on the Nasdaq, up 49.52 percent. The stock opened at $1.18 and has climbed as high as $1.4899 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.6630 to $14.6030.

Upon closing of the deal, Auddia will be restructured into a holding company called McCarthy Finney and trade under its new MCFN ticker. Auddia will become a fully owned subsidiary and each of the three Thramann Holdings entities will also be fully owned by McCarthy Finney.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Auddia Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Auddia Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Nikkei legt letztlich zu - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten Gewinne zur Wochenmitte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich von ihrer positiven Seite. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zog zur Wochenmitte an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen