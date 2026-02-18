Auddia Stock Surges 49% Over Board Approval Of Business Combination Deal With Thramann Holdings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) are rising about 49 percent during Wednesday morning trading after the company's board approved a definitive merger agreement for a business combination between Auddia and Thramann Holdings, LLC.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.25 on the Nasdaq, up 49.52 percent. The stock opened at $1.18 and has climbed as high as $1.4899 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.6630 to $14.6030.

Upon closing of the deal, Auddia will be restructured into a holding company called McCarthy Finney and trade under its new MCFN ticker. Auddia will become a fully owned subsidiary and each of the three Thramann Holdings entities will also be fully owned by McCarthy Finney.