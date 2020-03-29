Auden Student Housing Properties Introduce Virtual Tours During COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auden, a group of student housing properties across the US, has announced that it will be implementing virtual property tours at all of its housing communities due to the threat of COVID-19. With properties serving multiple universities including Cornell, SUNY Albany, University of South Carolina and University of Houston, students who are seeking housing will now be able to view available units via virtual tour and livestreaming visits.

The move was made by Auden's operator DMG Investments in an effort to protect students and staff from the threat of COVID-19 while still providing open access for students seeking housing accommodations for the upcoming school semesters.

Virtual tours and livestreaming can be accessed through each property's website, including:

Auden Upstate: https://www.audenupstate.com/ (South Carolina)

Auden Ithaca: https://www.audenithaca.com/

Auden Houston: https://www.audenhouston.com/

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

