Auden Upstate Student Housing Announces Official Opening

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Student housing collection Auden Living, and its developer DMG Investments, is pleased to announce the opening of Auden Upstate, a milestone in housing for University of South Carolina students at Spartanburg, designed for a post-pandemic academic environment.

Auden Upstate is composed of seven buildings covering an area of 94,000 square feet. The residence provides 486 beds with more than 500 parking spaces. All buildings in the complex are fully furnished as two, four and five bedroom units and are equipped with individual bathrooms for all. Residents have access to top-of-the-line amenities, including a fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse, yoga studio, business center, and resort-style swimming pool.

Auden's Clean Living Program, developed to provide best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensures that students in Spartanburg live, study and learn in spaces created for safety, comfort and luxury. Auden's proximity to University of South Carolina Upstate makes it an ideal residence for students to achieve academic success while experiencing a high quality of life.

Auden Upstate is now leasing its units with available move-in dates starting in August 2020, in time for the new school year. Inquiries can be made at https://www.audenupstate.com/.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

SOURCE Auden Upstate