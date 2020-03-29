Auden Upstate Unveils New Model Unit

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auden Upstate, the upscale student housing community located near University of South Carolina, announced the unveiling of its new model unit for prospective students.

The unit comprises the following features:



Two individual, locking bedrooms with full-size beds and walk-in closets.

Two private designer bathrooms with bathtubs.

Full furnishings, keyless entry locks, modern lighting, and large windows accompanied by 10 foot ceilings.

The modern kitchen includes granite countertops, new energy-efficient appliances, a dishwasher and microwave and a refrigerator that includes an ice-maker.

The unit is now available to be viewed by prospective residents. In response to COVID-19, Auden Upstate is now offering virtual tours and livestream visits of the unit and its property to protect the wellbeing of residents and staff. Viewings can be scheduled and accessed through Auden Upstate's website: https://www.audenupstate.com/

About Auden Upstate

The $28 million off campus housing complex offers 94,000 square feet built specifically for the lifestyle of USC Upstate students. Boasting a resort style pool, basketball and volleyball courts, 24/7 fitness club, hammock garden, study rooms and pet-grooming station, the development aims to bring a luxurious lifestyle and resort-living to a housing sector that is often minimal. Auden Upstate's 486 bedspaces all have a private bedroom and bathroom for each bed with walk-in closets.

Auden Upstate is now leasing its units with available move-in dates starting in August 2020, in time for the new school year. Inquiries can be made at https://www.audenupstate.com/.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

