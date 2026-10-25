Audi To Invest $4 Bln In First U.S. Manufacturing Plant, Create 4,500 Jobs In Georgia

(RTTNews) - Audi announced plans to establish its first manufacturing facility in the United States, selecting Georgia as the site for what will become one of the brand's largest production hubs globally. The move represents a significant milestone in Audi's long-term growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in the North American market.

The German luxury automaker said it intends to invest approximately $4 billion in the project, which is expected to create around 4,500 jobs. Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in 2027, with vehicle production targeted to commence in the early 2030s.

The new plant will have the capacity to assemble up to 200,000 vehicles annually and will focus on producing premium SUVs tailored specifically for North American customers. Audi said the investment is designed to unlock substantial growth opportunities in one of the world's most important premium automotive markets.

The Georgia facility will also strengthen Audi's global manufacturing network by establishing North America as a key production pillar alongside its existing operations in Europe and other regions. The company views the investment as a long-term commitment to the U.S. market and a strategic step toward improving competitiveness and customer responsiveness in the region.

Audi added that it expects to make further announcements regarding investments in the United States as it continues to deepen its commitment to the American market and expand its footprint across the country.