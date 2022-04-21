Audio Brands Unite to Launch SoundStack, a New Audio as a Service Company (AaaS), to Simplify Audio

New Industry-First Product SoundStack Engine Enables Reliability at Scale & Maximizes Revenue Potential for Audio Publishers

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, an innovative audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, launches today to deliver and simplify audio creation, monetization and distribution at scale to better serve creators, publishers and advertisers. SoundStack was created through the combination of companies Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Live365, Abovecast and Audio Catapult which have serviced 12,000+ global publishers and represent the highest quality in audio delivery. In addition, SoundStack today announces its flagship product, SoundStack Engine, a solution that seamlessly integrates and automates streaming, podcasting, and monetization for audio in one platform.

"We're obsessed with making digital audio intuitive for our customers and have decades of experience to connect the dots that others may not see. As a perfectly independent platform-agnostic technology company, we have the responsibility to innovate and accelerate audio for all of our partners, regardless of size, and to support the audio industry as a whole. SoundStack was built in response to fragmented proprietary solutions created over the last few years by major audio companies. It's time to give audio publishers and platforms a service that can work across boundaries, letting publishers truly optimize their technical and operational setup and maximize their ad revenue," said SoundStack's CEO and founder, Jon Stephenson .

SoundStack Engine is the audio industry's first platform that fully automates and supports streaming, podcasting, and monetization with an intuitive UI or developer-friendly RESTful API that enables platforms and publishers with the ability to create live streams, podcast delivery, and more within minutes across a global network built to scale. In addition, SoundStack Engine adds the benefit of enabling reporting, analytics, measurement and a speed to market that leads to measurable ROI. This added focus on monetization gives publishers the necessary tools and information to propel their business model and profit. In 2021 alone, SoundStack paid publishers 50% more compared to 2020.

"Our partnership with SoundStack has been incredibly valuable in helping us with automatic ad insertion for our podcasts. The platform has increased revenue opportunities for us and provides a better and seamless listening experience to our digital audience across the Northwest," said Sage Van Wing, executive editor, Talk & Podcasts, Oregon Public Broadcasting.

As part of the creation of SoundStack, Rockie Thomas, a publisher-side digital audio expert who launched AdsWizz in the US, remains as CRO, and Mike Reznick, a programmatic audio pioneer and former EVP at Triton Digital, continues as COO.

SoundStack will exhibit next week at NAB Show. Stop by to meet the team for a demo of SoundStack Engine at booth #8527 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To book a SoundStack Engine demo or talk with our audio experts, submit your information here .

About SoundStack

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, SoundStack is an innovative audio as a service (AaaS) company that accelerates audio innovation for creators and advertisers. SoundStack was created through the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult and Live365, which will continue to operate as a separate brand. SoundStack has supported and added value to a community of 12,000+ global publishers since 2010 and is a passionate team of 60+ audio professionals with the experience and knowledge to simplify, demystify and deliver audio at scale, in whichever "verse" audio is listened to, today and in the future. For more information, visit here .

Media Contact:

press@soundstack.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-brands-unite-to-launch-soundstack-a-new-audio-as-a-service-company-aaas-to-simplify-audio-301529681.html

SOURCE SoundStack