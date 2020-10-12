AudioEye Names Bryan Rodrigues as Chief Marketing Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading website accessibility software solution, today announced that Bryan Rodrigues has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Bryan brings 20 years of technology marketing experience to AudioEye, where he will be responsible for the company's branding and marketing efforts. He will report to interim CEO David Moradi and will join the senior leadership team in its mission to increase digital accessibility on the web.

"Over the last year, AudioEye has experienced tremendous growth as companies recognize the importance and responsibility of making their digital content accessible to everyone," said Moradi. "Bryan has a long track record of driving innovation through branding and integrated marketing. As we look to accelerate our momentum, he will be an important addition to our leadership team, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to AudioEye."

Most recently, Bryan was Vice President of Marketing & Ecommerce at Tile, helping drive significant growth of Tile's core business and playing a key role in the company's expansion through partnerships and subscription services. Prior to Tile, Bryan was part of Livescribe's executive management team, where he oversaw the company's marketing, ecommerce and customer support organizations, leading up to its acquisition by Anoto, a publicly traded Swedish firm. Before that, Bryan founded Sundae Media, an education technology firm focused on developing products in the kids gaming space. Bryan has also held leadership positions and key roles at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nike and The McKenna Group.

"I've spent the last 20 years working with companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and growth, and I see an opportunity to make a meaningful impact at AudioEye," said Rodrigues. "Breaking down the barriers to accessibility is a mission I believe strongly in. I'm excited to join David and everyone on the team as we take AudioEye to the next level."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Media Contact

Megan Lamb

megan@cutline.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-names-bryan-rodrigues-as-chief-marketing-officer-301149710.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.