03.03.2022 22:05:00
AudioEye Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call
TUCSON, Ariz., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International number: 1-631-891-4304
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2022.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10018308
About AudioEye, Inc.
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility — from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com.
Corporate Contact:
AudioEye, Inc.
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
cbettis@audioeye.com
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
AEYE@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-sets-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-call-301494627.html
SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

