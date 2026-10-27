AudioEye Turns To Profit In Q3, Sees Higher Adj. EBITDA In Q4, FY26; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE), a Software-Application company, reported profit in the third quarter, compared to prior year's loss, led by higher margins and revenues. Further, the firm issued outlook for fourth quarter and fiscal 2026, expecting higher adjusted EBITDA.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.56 percent lower, at $7.23, after closing Monday's regular trading 8.17 percent lower.

The Arizona-based firm posted a net income of $0.99 million in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $0.55 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, the earnings were $0.08, up from loss of $0.04 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.30, compared to $0.19 in the same period year ago.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $3.89 million, compared to $2.45 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 35 percent from 24 percent a year earlier.

Operating expenses decreased by 5 percent year-over-year to $7.8 million, primarily due to lower sales and marketing expenses as well as reduced research and development expenses driven by AI efficiencies.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 7 percent to $10.96 million from $10.23 million in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, AudioEye said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 to $0.33, adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million to $4.4 million, and revenue of $11.4 million to $11.6 million.

In addition, the company said it is increasing adjusted EBITDA guidance, and now expects to generate over $17 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter with continued GAAP profitability.

The company also expects annualized sequential revenue growth of approximately 20 percent in the fourth quarter.

Further, for fiscal 2026, AudioEye expects adjusted earnings per share of at least $1.04, and adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million to $13.6 million, representing approximately 50 percent year-over-year growth. Revenue is expected in the range of $43.6 million to $43.8 million.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Georgevich, expressed that the firm is on track to exceed its 3-year goal of 30-40 percent annual growth in adjusted earnings, with approximately 50 percent year-over-year growth.

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