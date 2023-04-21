Audited annual report 2022 and profit allocation proposal

The council of Nordecon AS approved on 20 April 2023 the consolidated audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2022. The council decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders.

The net loss attributable to the owners of Nordecon AS for the 2022 financial year amounts to 3,650 thousand euros. The retained profit of previous periods amounts to 6,341 thousand euros. To cover the net loss of the 2022 financial year on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods. To leave the retained profit of previous periods in the remaining part undistributed and not pay dividends to the shareholders. To not make any appropriations to the legal reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association. The retained profit amounts to 2,691 thousand euros.

The annual report that contains auditor’s report and profit allocation proposal for 2022 is attached to this announcement and made available on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange’s web page www.nasdaqbaltic.com and Nordecon’s web page www.nordecon.com (summary: https://www.nordecon.com/year2022/). The annual report can also be read at location on Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn.



There were no significant adjustments made in audited annual report compared to the preliminary 12 month interim report published on 9 February 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

