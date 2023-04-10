Audited annual report 2022 of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

The Supervisory Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp has approved the company's audited annual report for 2022. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 28 February there are no material differences in the audited report.

In 2022 the turnover of the Company was 65.7 million euros, which increased by 22.6 million euros compared to the previous period. The company's turnover from the sale of real estate depends on the time of completion of housing developments, as the sales revenue is recognized at the moment when a notarised sales contract is entered into and the premises are handed over to the buyer. In 2022, the increase in sales revenue was primarily affected by the completion of Kalaranna Kvartal and Kindrali Houses in Tallinn.

The Group’s gross profit was 17 million euros compared to 10.6 million euros in 2021. The net profit was 13.5 million euros and the comprehensive profit of the year was 12.5 million euros.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp consolidated annual report 2022 in ESEF format together with independent auditor’s report is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the company’s website https://www.prokapital.com/en/financials/

Angelika Annus

CFO

AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Phone: +372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

